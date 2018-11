Deadly Plane Crash Reported Northwest of Mandan

According to the Morton County Sheriff's Facebook page, a plane operated by Metro Area Ambulance crashed NW of Mandan late last night, taking the lives of the 3 occupants.

MANDAN, ND — A plane crash overnight takes the lives of 3 people.

A search by MCSO, Civil Air Patrol and Air Force Rescue Team led them to the crash site around 2am.

MCSO is currently on scene and investigation is ongoing.

