Students Learn from Local Activists About Making Change in the Community

Those four are sharing their words of wisdom, ideas and passions with a larger group to explain the importance of having a voice

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Students at Concordia are talking to local activists about their work within the metro.

Each student had the opportunity to talk to someone trying to make change in the community and the classes narrowed down its pool to four people.

Each of them plays a part with different non–profits and different pushes for change.

Some students tell me they didn’t realize how many topics you can be an activist for before taking this course.

“I really like that there’s a religious leader here there’s a bishop and there’s also someone that works at planned parenthood in the healthcare industry so I think that there’s a wide range that sometimes it’s really easy to forget that it’s like North Dakota and not a lot of things happen but a lot of people are working to make our home town a better place,” said Victoria Halvorson, a student in the social activism program.

Some of the speakers shared their experiences with growing up in other countries along with filling different gaps when coming to America.

Discussions like these give the students an idea of the type of impact they can make in any community of any size.