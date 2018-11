Thompson’s Trickery Takes High School Play of the Week

Hayden Overby makes the grab for his second HS POTW honor

FARGO, N.D. — For the second time this season, Thompson’s Hayden Overby is part of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

Overby was on the receiving end of a touchdown the culminated from a trick play.

The Tommies reversed the ball twice before heaving it down field to the receiver.

The play helped Thompson secure its second state title in three seasons.