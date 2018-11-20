Bison Hoping to have CB Allison Healthy for Next Game

Allison missed the final three weeks of the regular season with an MCL injury

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football coach Chris Klieman has talked a lot about the need for physical and mental breaks during a long season.

The Bison played 10 games in a row before the playoffs, but now they have a first-round bye.

The extra week without a game gives some of the student-athletes an opportunity to get healthy before the second round on December 1st.

Cornerback Jalen Allison has been out for the last three games with an MCL injury, and NDSU is hoping to have him ready to go next Saturday.

“It’s really important for us to get Jalen Allison back,” Klieman said. “I would envision him being really close on December 1st. It was an MCL of the knee, which is typically four weeks. I don’t know how much he’ll do this week other than straight-line running and cutting with [NDSU assistant athletic trainer] Bobby [Knodel], but our hope is that next week he’ll be back practicing on a full-time basis.”

NDSU faces either Montana State or Incarnate Word in the second round.