LIVE: Help Homeless Kids Get The Christmas They Deserve

Golden Drive's Christmas Gift Drive Runs Through December 7th

The dynamo herself, Golden Drive’s Sue Baron joins KVRR Local News to talk about her group’s Christmas Gift Event.

Golden Drive is collecting new toys and baby supplies at locations throughout the metro, including KVRR studios at 1401 9th Avenue S. in Fargo.

Starting this weekend, you can also donate at the Light Show on Parkway Lane.

Homeowner Jen Ebens and her family will host their annual light show at their home at 1068 Parkway Lane in West Fargo, while collecting items and money for Golden Drive.

Ebens talks about how she got involved with Baron and Golden Drive. She says Sue “attacked” her with a hug the first time they met.

You can also donate toys and baby items at the J2K Craft and Vendor shows on December 1st and 8th at the Moorhead Center Mall.

Golden Drive is accepting donations through December 7th. Distribution will be December 14th at the West Fargo Fire Department.