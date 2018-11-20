Longfellow Fifth Graders Donate Blankets to Dorothy Day Food Pantry

The students collected blankets and also made their own to give to those in need

FARGO, N.D. — Fifth graders at Longfellow Elementary donated blankets and other winter gear to the Dorothy Day Food Pantry in Moorhead.

The students collected more than 100 blankets, and even made some of their own out of fleece.

The project is part of how Longfellow Elementary is looking to expand service learning projects to all grades.

One fifth grade teacher says she’s hopeful her students will pay it forward long after the blankets find a home.

“We’re hoping that it really gives them kind of more of an opportunity to want to continue to do service learning and really have them understand that giving back to their community is really important and should be something that they continue to do,” said Sarah Reed, a fifth grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary.

The fifty fifth graders also went on a tour of the Dorothy Day House to see how the shelter helps homeless people.