Students Fill the Dome With 193,201 Pounds of Food

More than 50 schools participated in the challenge

FARGO, N.D. — Now that students from more than 50 local schools have filled the Fargodome floor for the annual “Fill the Dome”, it’s time to fill some boxes.

They spent all morning packing boxes of food that were weighed at Great Plains Food Bank. They brought in 193,201 pounds of food this year. Food bank employees say it’s estimated the total is enough food to provide more than 161,000 meals to hungry families across the entire region.

“It feels really great and fulfilling to have it all out in front of us. We’ve sit and looked at the food to see our impact right there in front of us. But it’s never done so we all are snowballing into new ideas and how we can continue helping. It doesn’t stop here,” said Mary Noah, Metro Area student ambassador.

Fill the Dome is the largest youth-led food drive in the country.