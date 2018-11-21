Healing Touch Chiropractic Helps Family After Tragedy

Suggested donations include money and gift cards

WEST FARGO, N.D. — One chiropractic office in is giving back to the community by helping a family in need.

Dr. Tiffany Johnson says every year, they pick a family that’s going through sickness or tragedy.

This year, they’re helping the Radtke family, which recently lost their husband and father in an accident.

The program will put together a care package for them. Suggested donations include money and gift cards to various stores.

“It’s not going to heal the heartbreak of course. It’ll hopefully make it financially– just to know there’s joy in humanity, there’s a lot of icky stuff out there, and hopefully this can bring a little bit of joy to their hearts,” Johnson said.

You can donate at the Healing Touch Chiropractic office until Dec. 12.