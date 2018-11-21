Salvation Army Offers Food and Company With Early Thanksgiving Meal

The meal included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pie

FARGO, N.D. — Even though we have one day until Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army served up an early Thanksgiving meal, open to anyone in the community.

“It’s a great opportunity to help folks who are in need, it’s a great opportunity for socialization, sometimes folks— don’t necessarily need a free meal but they live by themselves, and it’s just a rotten time to stay at home by yourself,” Jerry O’Neil, corps officer for the Salvation Army, said.

It’s also a great time for volunteers to spend time to with each other.

“It’s just a rewarding experience to be able to be able to do this for people that need it and to be with our Essentia family, it’s fun to do things together,” Mykke Kjellerson said.

About 25 volunteers served around 150 people who showed up.

“We live in a generous community. We’re so happy to be a part of that, we’re happy to facilitate opportunities like this to be of service to the community and just do everything we can to make people’s lives a little bit better,” O’Neil said.

The meal included everything that’d be in a traditional Thanksgiving meal, like stuffing, turkey, mashed potatoes, and pie.

“It’s a great opportunity to me to get to know folks who come through our doors on a regular basis and be able to put names with faces, and get an opportunity to reach out to people,” O’Neil said.

“It’s a giving time of year, it’s a time to give and be thankful and this is a perfect way to do both,” Kjellerson said.

The Salvation Army typically serves breakfast and lunch five days a week, along with a Sunday dinner.