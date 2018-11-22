College Hockey: UND Isn’t Overlooking a Struggling Alaska Anchorage Team

The Seawolves are 1-8-1 through their first ten games

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey is looking to bounce back into the win column after getting swept this past weekend. The Hawks will face an Alaska Anchorage team that has won just one of its first ten contests.

The Seawolves have been shut out in five of those losses and rank dead last in the NCAA in scoring offense. The Seawolves are averaging one goal per game offensively, but the Hawks are still expecting a battle given UAA’s defensive abilities and last season’s matchup.

“Yeah it’s going to be a hard game,” junior captain Colton Poolman said. “You can go back to last year, they played us really tough up there, I mean we had to go to overtime I think probably both nights. It’s going to be a battle of a game and we’re preparing for that accordingly.”

“They’re a good structured team away from the puck, they don’t give you a whole lot,” head coach Brad Berry said. “When their five-man units are out there they’re tight as a group as far as up and down the ice and it’s one of those things where we’re going to have to earn everything you get.”

UND owns a 47-17-6 all-time with Alaska Anchorage.