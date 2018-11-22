Men’s Basketball: UND Spends Thanksgiving Holiday Giving Back

The team served food at a local soup kicthen

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — In the spirit of Thanksgiving, UND Men’s Basketball spent the day giving back to the Grand Forks community.

The team partnered up with Northlands Resuce Mission to serve holiday meals to those in need. Each student-athlete prepared the plates and hand-delivered treats to the tables, but perhaps their favorite part was mingling with their guests.

“It’s awesome just to be able to sit down with people, hear their story and for them to ask our story,” senior Conner Avants said. “It’s a good feeling, it’s good to give back to the community. I think it humbles us a lot. We’re blessed with a lot of things and a lot of people here don’t have access to the stuff that we do, so I think it really makes a difference.”

The Hawks participate in this event each year. They hit the road Friday before facing Utah Valley on Saturday.