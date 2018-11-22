LIVE: Fercho YMCA Hosts 6th Annual Thanksgiving Day Run

Over 900 people participated in this year's Burn the Bird 5K and 10K
Maggie LaMere,

KVRR’s Maggie LaMere learns all about this year’s Thanksgiving Day Burn the Bird 5K and 10K.

