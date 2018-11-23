Fargo lawmaker to introduce legislation to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – State Rep. Shannon Roers Jones of Fargo will introduce legislation to decriminalize user quantities of marijuana in the 2019 session. She has been getting input from both law enforcement and lawyers as the bill is being put together. Unlike Measure 3 which sought to legalize marijuana that was defeated at the polls earlier this month.

The Republican lawmaker said, “What is proposed is to take a small quantity. one ounce or less of marijuana, and make it a only a fine only, not an infraction, not a misdemeanor, nothing that would create a criminal record for you that would affect you in the future.”

Roers Jones is also planning another bill that would expunge the records of those convicted of a non-violent, non-sexual crime if they are not in trouble for 3 to 5 five years.

David Owen, of Grand Forks, who headed the effort to legalize marijuana in North Dakota, says supporters plan to put another initiated measure on the 2020 ballot to okay marijuana use.