Home explodes in St. Paul neighborhood, one taken to hospital

– St. Paul firefighters are responding to home explosion Friday morning at the intersection of Payne Avenue and Edgerton Street.

The home explosion occurred at 8:34 a.m., according to St. Paul Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Simpson.

One person, who was inside at the time, was taken to Regions Hospital. That person’s condition is unknown, but he was conscious on the way to the hospital. Firefighters also rescued a cat and dog from the wreckage.

Eight adults from nearby homes have been displaced due to the incident.

Fire officials there is extensive damage to surrounding structures as well. The blast threw debris into trees and the street.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

Xcel Energy crews are working to secure the gas and electrical lines. A spokesperson with Xcel Energy released the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with the residents affected by this incident. We are working with fire officials and emergency responders on the scene, and our emergency responders have completed safety checks of the area to confirm it is safe. We will coordinate with fire officials on the investigation into the cause of the incident. Protecting the safety of the public and of our employees is a core value and we take it very seriously.”