LIVE: Keep Your Holiday Shopping Local With Small Business Saturday

Dozens Of Local Businesses Teaming Up For Holiday Deals
Adam Ladwig,

 

This is the biggest weekend of the year for small businesses in the F/M area. Small Business Saturday is November 24th, and Melissa Rademacher, President and CEO of the Downtown Community Partnership, joins Adam to tell people why they should save some their holiday spending for local businesses.

Dozens of downtown businesses are holding sales for Small Business Saturday. You can find a full rundown by clicking here.

