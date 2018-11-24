Black Friday Shoppers Arrive Early to Get the Deals

Two shoppers arrived at Fargo's Best Buy at 3 in the morning on Black Friday

FARGO– Black Friday is a chance for shoppers to get the best bang for their buck.

One shopper describes his first Black Friday experience as…

“Crazy,” Ashton Laver said.

Customers started lining up in front of Fargo’s Best Buy hours before it opened to get a head start on their holiday shopping.

“My mom thought I was crazy because it’s very cold outside,” Black Friday shopper Gorge Hasan said. “I just decided to come here because it’s Black Friday and they have the best offers, otherwise everything is expensive.”

Best Buy opened at 8 this morning for round two.

Like other stores in West Acres, Best Buy was opened on Thanksgiving evening.

Bradley and Mitchel Rieth were the first in line this morning, arriving at 3:15 sharp.

“It’s just been a fun experience,” Bradley Rieth said. “It has been cold but I enjoy it, being here with my brother and just the quality time we get together.”

They came specifically for a 55 inch TV on discount for 250 dollars less than its regular retail price.

After sitting outside in lawn chairs for more than four hours, Bradley says it’s all worth it in the end.

“It’s a lot of fun and it’s just been a good experience,” Bradley Rieth said.

While 3am might be a bit early for some, other shoppers are just along for the ride.

“If people can wait two hours in the cold because they want something, good,” Black Friday shopper Ibukun Awosika said. “Self–discipline is good and we need more of that.”

This shopper says he doesn’t mind waiting in line versus ordering online because of the deals offered in stores.

“You get the best offers basically and discounts, so that’s why I prefer it,” Hasan said. “The people who don’t do it, they mostly like to shop online, but basically in the stores they have more and better offers.”

Whichever shopping method you prefer, trying to save a little money around the holidays never hurts.

Best Buy closed on Black Friday at 10pm.

The rest of West Acres Mall wrapped up Black Friday shopping at 9.