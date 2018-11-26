New UND OC Freund Building on his Relationships with Players

Freund has been on the staff for the past eight seasons, previously as the wide receivers coach

GRAND FORKS, N.D.– North Dakota Football has a new offensive coordinator. UND Athletics announced on Sunday that former wide receivers coach Danny Freund was promoted to the position.

Last week, the team decided not to renew the contract of Paul Rudolph for next season.

Freund is no stranger to the program. He is a former quarterback of the Fighting Hawks and has been on staff the last eight seasons.

Being a former player and on staff for as long as he has, Freund says the transition to his new position will be easier already knowing the expectations of the offense.

“It’s always tough when there’s a change but having been around those guys, built relationships with them especially the wide receivers group which I was a part of,” Freund said. “Being close with the quarterbacks and that group as well, I think they’re excited and I think it’ll generate some excitement in the offseason. I think everyone’s really excited for something new.”

UND starts the 2019 season with Drake on August 31st.