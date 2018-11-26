Plains Art Museum Celebrates 20 Years of Concerts Bringing Holiday Cheer

Noon concerts are meant to help get people into the museum

FARGO, N.D. — A holiday tradition at the Plains Art Museum means people can stop by on their lunch break for three weeks of free concerts.

The museum started putting on their noon holiday concerts 20 years ago. Monday through Thursday, you can find a different musician playing some of your holiday favorites in the noon hour. The concerts help get more people into the museum, which has free admission year-round.

“We see a lot of people coming here, having lunch, I see gift exchanges and that type of thing so they kind of make it a holiday tradition. Not only are they coming in to see great local music artists, but they can also go through the galleries, have lunch, shop at the store,” said Tonya Scott, with the Plains Art Museum.

Concordia’s Sax Quartet began the concert series and the Fargo-Moorhead Opera will be the last performance on December 13.