STYX & Larry the Cable Guy Join Forces In Fargo, Travis Tritt Is ND Country Fest Bound

More Music And Comedy Acts Announce Tour Dates In North Dakota In 2019

FARGO, ND — Get ready for a night of rock and roll and plenty of laughs at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

STYX and Larry the Cable Guy are teaming up for a performance they are calling “Laugh. Rock. Seriously.”

Tommy Shaw of STYX first ran into Larry years ago at a convenience store in Florida.

Larry says he’s just doing the show to get back the 18 bucks he loaned him for honeybuns and coffee that day.

Tickets for the Thursday, March 21st show go on sale Friday and range from $47.50 to $81.50.

They are available at JadePresents.com, Ticketmaster.com or the Scheels Arena box office.

Travis Tritt has been announced as the second headliner for ND Country Fest.

It is North Dakota’s largest country music and camping festival held in July in New Salem at the Morton County Fairgrounds.

Tritt began his career as one of the “Class of ’89” which included Garth Brooks and Clint Black.

He is currently a panelist on the new USA Network singing competition “Real Country” along with Shania Twain and Jake Owen.

He will also perform at ND Country Fest.

Get tickets online at ndcountryfest.com.