Folkways Organizers Gear Up for Second Annual “Christkindlmarkt”

60 Christmas trees line the display outside the Stone Building in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — For the second straight year, Folkways is bringing a distinct Christmas experience to Downtown Fargo.

As part of “Christkindlmarkt”, Folkways is looking to get more people into the holiday spirit.

The group set up sixty Christmas trees outside the Stone Building this morning to get ready for the four–day event.

There is food, live entertainment, holiday treats and shopping.

Organizers say crafting the empty lot into a forest ramps up the collective holiday spirit.

“It really adds to the atmosphere of the event and we really want to make it feel like you’re sitting by a fire pit in a forest and not that you’re in downtown Fargo. It really brings a different quality to the event,” said Simone Wai, the organizer for “Christkindlmarkt”

Christkindlmarkt opens Thursday night and will operate outside the Stone Building through Sunday. Front Street Taproom is also set to take part in the event.