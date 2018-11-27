“It’s a land of story”: Author Details North Dakota Heritage and Community In His Novel

"Pacing Dakota came out in July 2017

FARGO, N.D. — There’s a lot to appreciate about the history of North Dakota.

Through his songs and his book “Pacing Dakota”, author Tom Isern details life on the Northern Plains. Isern wrote so many 500 word essays that it eventually became his book, “Pacing Dakota.” Isern has been touring the state ever since to share his love for state’s heritage and community.

“It’s a land of story. There’s a story up every section road I always say. There are probably layers to stories up every section road. That means we have a rich culture in this part of the country,” Isern said.

