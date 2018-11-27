LIVE: Christkindlmarkt Brings Traditional European Christmas To Fargo

Old World Christmas Feel Comes To Fargo

A traditional Christmas celebration is hopping across the pond and coming to Fargo. Simone Wai with Folkways joins Adam to talk about the 2nd annual Christkindlmarkt celebration this holiday season.

“Christkindlmarkt” is a mouthful, but it’s a lot of fun to say. Wai explains the roots of the name.

60 Christmas trees will light up outside the Stone Building in downtown Fargo. Admission is free, but there will be a variety of Christmas foods, music, and items you can buy.

The Christkindlmarkt fun starts Thursday, November 28th at 5 p.m. and will run daily through Sunday, December 2nd.

You can find out more details at www.xmasfargo.com