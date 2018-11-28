Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Celebrates Newly Renovated Thrift Store

The store was remodeled over the last 10 months

FARGO, N.D. — Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Thrift Store on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo has a new look after being remodeled over the last 10 months.

They held a ribbon–cutting ceremony to celebrate, and they also joined the Chamber of Commerce.

The expansion increases the floor space by 1,500 square feet, and there are more checkout counters and warehouse space.

The thrift store has been in its spot for the past 20 years.

“It is so nice, we’ve had temporary walls, we’ve had grinding machines on the floors, so to be done, and to be able to welcome our customers back is really a big step, and we take a lot of pride in the fact that the community supports us the way they do,” Joy Ryan, president of the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, said.

The Boys and Girls Ranch says their 32nd Avenue South location gets the highest number of donations.