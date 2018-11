High Risk Sex Offender Moves To Horace, North Dakota

David Lilley, Jr. is now living at 22 Horseshoe Bend Trailer Court

HORACE, ND — A high risk sex offender has moved to Horace.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 32-year-old David Lilley, Jr. is now living at 22 Horseshoe Bend Trailer Court.

Lilley was convicted of gross sexual imposition for having sex with a 13-year-old girl and threatening to kill her family if they didn’t get married.