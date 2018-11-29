Flu Clinics Friday In Cass & Clay County

FARGO, ND — If you need a flu shot, you’re in luck.

Both Cass County Public Health & Fargo Cass Public Health are holding flu shot clinics on Friday, November 30.

Clay County Public Health will hold a flu shot clinic on Friday, November 30, from 8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

Flu shots will be available for anyone age 6 months and older.

The event will be held at the Clay County Family Service Center in Suite #105, located at 715 11th Street North in Moorhead, MN.

The cost of the flu shot is $42. Please bring your insurance card. Medicare and Minnesota Medical Assistance are accepted for the flu shots.

Clay County Public Health has limited flu vaccine for adults who are uninsured. Only injectable vaccine is available.

High Dose flu vaccine will be available to those 65 and older. Regular dose flu vaccine will be provided to those under the age of 65.

People can call the Clay County Public Health Immunization program at 218-299-7777 with any questions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months of age and older receive a yearly flu vaccine.

Receiving an annual vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of getting sick with seasonal flu and spreading it to others

For more information, please call 218-299-7777.

Fargo Cass Public Health will hold a flu shot clinic on Friday, November 30, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

This event is open to the public. Flu shots will be available for anyone age 6 months and older.

The event will be held in the Linden Room at Fargo Cass Public Health, located at 1240 25th Street South.

Those who wish to receive a flu shot are reminded to bring Medicare or health insurance information to the clinic.

High Dose flu vaccine will be available to those 65 and older. Regular dose flu vaccine will be provided to those under the age of 65.

Please call the Fargo Cass Public Health Immunization program at 701.241.8189 with any questions.