West Fargo PD Auctioning Off Pink Patches for Breast Cancer

More than 40 officers, Carson Wentz, Blind Joe and America's Deadliest Catch star Lenny signed the patches

WEST FARGO, N.D. — After a month of wearing their pink patches while protecting the streets of West Fargo, the police department is now auctioning them all off.

Officers raised almost $3,800 for the Edith Sanford Center during October. To help them reach a fundraising goal of $5,000, they will give more than 40 officers’ signed patches, including K9 Disco and K9 ToSti’s, to the highest bidder. Carson Wentz, Blind Joe and America’s Deadliest Catch star Lenny each signed two patches to auction off.

“It’s very tremendous that our department is able to have those patches on and especially for the survivors of breast cancer that see it and see that support,” said West Fargo police chief Heith Janke. “We all know someone who’s been impacted. Breast cancer, when it impacts that many women, we wanted to do what we could to help raise awareness.”

The pink patch auction runs through December 7. If you’d like to buy one, click here.