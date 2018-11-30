Air Ambulance Did Not Send Distress Signal Before Crash

The Nov. 18 Bismarck Air Medical crash in Morton County killed the pilot, a nurse and a paramedic.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – An air ambulance that crashed in western North Dakota and killed all three people onboard did not send out a distress call before apparently breaking apart in midair.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says that what caused the breakup is still a mystery, but there’s no indication the Cessna 441 turboprop was struck by anything, and there was no fire onboard. Weather also is not believed to have been a factor.

There were no survivors.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause. That could take months.