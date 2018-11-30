Bonanzaville Brings You Back in Time With Christmas on the Prairie

This pioneer themed event offers activities such as gingerbread house making and taking pictures with Santa

WEST FARGO– Grab some hot cocoa and visit Bonanzaville during its Christmas on the Prairie event.

Christmas on the Prairie lets you travel back to pioneer time with holiday activities.

You can learn how to decorate gingerbread houses from an elf, take a free picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and listen to holiday carolers.

The event begins tomorrow morning at 10 and runs until 5pm.

“The amount of people that are interested in this event and you know all of the kids filtering through the door, that’s my favorite part I think because we’re able to teach them what Bonanzaville is and kind of how the pioneer village worked in the early 1900’s,” Bonanzaville event coordinator Missy Warren said.

Admission for Christmas on the Prairie is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults.