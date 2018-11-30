Fargo Realtor Uses Yo-Yo World Champion To Help Sell Home

John Narum Shows There's Enough Room In Home To Practice With Yo-Yo

A Fargo realtor is capturing that up-in-the air feeling that prospective homeowners feel as they’re trying to plan for the future, with world champion yo-yo artist John Narum.

Hatch Realty posting this video to Facebook showing the local yo-yo star throwing it all around a home on 59th avenue south in Fargo.

The posting came with the caption, “It’s yo-yo turn to buy a house”.

The home clearly has enough room to practice your yo-yo skills without smashing any lights or banging into tables and chairs.

Narum is actually a friend of the show.

He appeared on the morning show in June, 2017 for National Yo-Yo day, showing off some astonishing tricks we can only dream of duplicating.

Narum is the youngest world yo-yo champion in history.