KVRR Roundtable: NDSU, Montana State Battle in FCS Playoffs

The Bison and Bobcats play at 2 P.M. on Saturday

FARGO, N.D.– North Dakota State Football knows who their second round match up in the FCS Playoffs will be after Montana State beat Incarnate Word in the first round last weekend.

The KVRR Sports Team analyzes what advantages both teams have coming into the game and who will come out on top.