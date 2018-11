LIVE: Bonanzaville Takes Us Back in Time During Christmas on the Prairie

This event gives you the chance to participate in activities such as decorating gingerbread houses and roasting s'mores

KVRR’s Maggie LaMere learns about the activities offered at this year’s Christmas on the Prairie at Bonanzaville.

Christmas on the Prairie is on Dec. 1 from 10am to 5pm.

Admission for the event is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults.