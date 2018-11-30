Starwood Hotels Customers’ Data Taken as Far Back as 2014

Millions of Starwood hotel guests may have had their personal information stolen after the chain’s database was hacked.

As many as 500 million customers may have been affected. The company says the database breach was identified last week, but it has been occurring since 2014.

Names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, passport numbers and credit card information may have been compromised.

“People that have stayed at a property that appears to be affected should be looking at their bank statement or their credit card statement to make sure nothing has been posted to their credit or debit card, as well as other suspicious activity.”

There are 15 Marriott locations in North Dakota. A handful of which are Starwood.