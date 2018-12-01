ND & MN Governor’s Order Flags At Half Staff To Honor Passing Of President George H.W. Bush

All U.S. and North Dakota flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately, pursuant to U.S. Code (4 U.S.C. 7m), which states the flag shall be flown at half-staff for 30 days from the death of a president or former president.

BISMARCK, ND — Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday, Nov. 30, at the age of 94.

“Few Americans in our nation’s history can match the more than five decades of public service that President George H.W. Bush assembled as a decorated World War II Navy pilot and icon of the Greatest Generation, entrepreneur and businessman, congressman and ambassador, CIA director, vice president and commander-in-chief of this great nation. We are forever grateful for his legacy of humble service which quietly towers over American politics and government,” Burgum said. “Through it all, President Bush never forgot that unconditional love for one’s family is the most important thing, once remarking that the three most rewarding titles bestowed upon him were ‘husband,’ ‘father’ and ‘granddad.’ First Lady Kathryn and I join a grateful state and nation in extending our deepest sympathies to the Bush family and remembering a great American now reunited with the love of his life, First Lady Barbara.”

In honor and remembrance of President George H. W. Bush, and in accordance with an order issued by President Donald Trump, Governor Mark Dayton has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, beginning immediately, for a period of 30 days from the day of his death.

The 41st President of the United States of America, George H.W. Bush, dedicated four decades of his life to public service. In addition to serving as President of the United States, he also served as the 43rd Vice President of the United States with President Ronald Reagan, as a Congressman in the United States House of Representatives, as US Ambassador to the United Nations, Envoy to China, and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

President George H. W. Bush passed away at the age of 94 in Houston, Texas on Friday, November 30, 2018. He had been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease, leaving him unable to walk, and intermittently battling health issues following the death of his wife, Barbara Bush, in May 2018.

A decorated navy pilot, President George H. W. Bush enlisted in the United States Navy on his 18th birthday, following the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. At the time, he was the youngest aviator in the United States Navy. Bush served in the Navy until September 1945, then attended Yale University, and entered the oil business following graduation. He became involved in politics years later, serving the 7th District of Texas in the House of Representatives in 1966.

President George H.W. Bush is survived by his six children, including former United States President George W. Bush, and grandchildren. President Trump has designated Wednesday, December 5, 2018, as a National Day of Mourning.