Alzheimer’s Added to Medical Marijuana List

Health officials in Minnesota say Alzheimer's disease now qualifies as a condition to receive medical marijuana
TJ Nelson,

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota health officials are adding Alzheimer’s disease as a qualifying condition to get medical marijuana.

The state Health Department says the new condition would take effect in August.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says there is “some evidence” that marijuana improves the mood, sleep and behavior of people with Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s was one of seven suggested additions by the public.

Among those that didn’t make the cut: panic disorder, psoriasis and traumatic brain injury.

Categories: Health, Local News, Minnesota News, Moorhead
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Fatal Crash In Becker County
Kidnapped Woman Returns Home, Ex-Boyfriend On The ...
Housework Believed To Be Cause of Moorhead Fire
Homeless Population Moving from Armory to Communit...

You Might Like

Casting Crowns Bringing "Only Jesus Tour" To Fargodome

FARGO, ND -- Billboard's top-selling act in Christian music since 2007 is coming to Fargo. GRAMMY winning group Casting Crowns will make a stop at the Fargodome on Thursday, April 11. The stop will be a part of the group's 37-city…