Casting Crowns Bringing “Only Jesus Tour” To Fargodome

FARGO, ND — Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007 is coming to Fargo.

GRAMMY winning group Casting Crowns will make a stop at the Fargodome on Thursday, April 11.

The stop will be a part of the group’s 37-city “Only Jesus Tour” in the spring.

The public on-sale for Fargo’s show is this Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets range from $17 to $77.

For ticket details, visit the Fargodome’s website.