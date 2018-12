Fargo North’s Olson Makes Big Save for HS Play of the Week

Save Kept Century Off the Board in the First Period

FARGO, N.D. — Lucas Olson is the winner of the DJ Colter High School Player of the Week.

The Fargo North netminder made a series of saves off a Bismarck Century rush. The back-to-back stops helped hold the Patriots scoreless in the first period.

Congratulations to Olson.