Moorhead Police Investigate Report Of Shooting

Police responded to the call shortly before 5:30 p.m. on reports a car window was shot out.

MOORHEAD, MN – Moorhead police continue their search for a suspect in a shooting incident Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Azool Hornbachers at 950 40th Avenue South.

Police responded to the call shortly before 5:30 p.m. on reports a car window was shot out.

Lt. Mike Detloff says A group of people sitting in the car were approached by a man when an altercation occurred and a shot was fired into the vehicle.

A juvenile in the car was taken to the hospital with “superficial wounds” and has since been released.

Investigators are still working on getting a positive identification on the shooter.

Detloff says they have a good idea who he is.

The suspect is known to the victims and this was not a random encounter.