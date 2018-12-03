Sticking with his Teammates: NDSU QB Won’t Attend Award Ceremony

Stick is one of 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which will be awarded Tuesday in New York

FARGO, N.D. — Easton Stick has done a pretty darn good job captaining North Dakota State football.

The undefeated record is a pretty impressive testament to that.

Stick is one of 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, given to the top scholar-athlete in all of college football. The winner for that will be announced on Tuesday.

By being named a finalist, the senior quarterback already receives an $18,000 scholarship. That prize is upped to $25,000 if he takes the top honor.

There was a possibility of Stick traveling to New York for the awards ceremony, but he didn’t see that as an option while his team is still fighting for a national title.

“He was not going to leave his team and leave his preparation,” NDSU head coach Chris Klieman said. “Easton is a really diligent, organized guy. The things that he does Sunday, Monday, Tuesday were not going to be able to permit him to give himself the best chance for him to be successful and for the team to be successful on Saturday.”