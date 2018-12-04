Fargo Force Players Share Their Love for Reading with Elementary Students

Players read to students at five local elementary schools involved in the Fargo Force Reading Program

FARGO, N.D. – Defensemen Connor Mayer and Xan Gurney of the Fargo Force read to students at Kennedy Elementary school.

Their visit was all part of the Fargo Force Reading Program, a program where players teach students to appreciate and love reading by reading books.

“It’s a big part of growth in the community and children,” Fargo Force defenseman Connor Mayer said. “It’s pretty huge and I think it’s good to give back to the community.”

Fargo Force players spent the morning at five different elementary schools in the area involved in the reading program.

“I think it’s pretty special just kind of meeting new people, meeting new fans, and hearing their story and kind of making an impact and kind of seeing how they look up to you and it’s pretty special,” Mayer said.

Jonathon Whitehill, a fourth grader at Kennedy Elementary, might be Fargo Force’s ultimate fan.

“Ty Farmer got the game winning goal 16.06 seconds remaining in regulation in game four,” Whitehill said. “The crowds went crazy because they won the Clark Cup in 2018.”

He was front row during the reading and says he wants to be on the Fargo Force when he grows up.

Teachers at Kennedy appreciate the visit from the Fargo Force as well.

“They absolutely loved it,” Kennedy Elementary 4th grade teacher Bernadette Medbery said. “They were so excited. I think it’s nice when members of the community come in and share their love of reading.”

The players read books like “The Magic Hockey Stick” and “Sam the Zamboni Man.”

“They were excited that they read hockey books,” Medbery said. “It was nice they got to ask questions to the players. They were awesome and super kind to the kids.”

The players left time at the end of their reading session to visit with the students and sign autographs.

Fargo Force players will read to elementary students involved in the reading program again on January 8th.