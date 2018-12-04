Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity “Dakota Blitz 3:10” Project Will Build Three Homes in Ten Days

The project will start in 2019

FARGO, N.D. — Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity plans to build four homes in 2019, but three of them will go up within 10 days.

It’s part of the organization’s Dakota Blitz 3:10 project. Those three homes are going up in West Fargo. A separate and fourth house will be built in Moorhead. People with Habitat for Humanity say it’s an exciting opportunity for growth within the organization.

“Our organization built two homes last year, three homes this year and next year we plan to build four. and after that, we plan to build more on an annual basis. we’re looking to grow our organization and we need help from our friends and the public. that’s why we’re here today at the hard hat lunch,” said Jim Nelson, exec. director at Habitat for Humanity.

West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis says the Dakota Blitz 3:10 project “speaks volumes about the city of West Fargo and Habitat for Humanity.”