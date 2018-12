Thinking Green: Green Showers

Shower yourself in environmental knowledge. (And hot water too.)

On mornings as cold as these, the hotter the better when it comes to a shower to start your day. But what kind of environmental impact is it having?

Turns out you don’t have to throw cold water on the idea of a hot shower to be environmentally conscious.

Danny Lipford explains how to get clean, and green, in this week’s Thinking Green.