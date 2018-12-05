Former Ashby Elevator Operator Charged With Mail Fraud

Fifty-six-year-old Jerry Hennessey of Dalton, Minn. voluntarily surrendered and appeared in U.S. District Court.
Joe Radske,

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – Federal prosecutors have charged the former manager of the Ashby, Minn. Farmers Elevator with mail fraud.

Fifty-six-year-old Jerry Hennessey of Dalton, Minn. voluntarily surrendered and appeared in U.S. District Court.

Court documents say more than $1 million in payments were made to Hennessey’s personal Cabela’s credit card, plus hundreds of thousands of dollars for various hunting trips, big game safaris, and taxidermy services.

A lawyer says the Wheaton-Dumont Cooperative Elevator is leasing Ashby, but will not take on any of its debt.

He says a bank and others who are owed money by the co-op likely won’t be paid back unless money can be recovered from Hennessey or those who received unauthorized checks.

Prosecutors say Hennessey began defrauding the elevator in 2003.

Categories: Agriculture, Crime, Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Deal Reached To Reopen Ashby Farmers Cooperative E...

You Might Like

State Funeral For President George H.W. Bush

Washington, DC -- Washington is bidding its final farewell to former President George H.W. Bush, his funeral at Washington National Cathedral drawing world envoys, the four remaining ex-presidents, and President Donald Trump. The ceremony late Wednesday morning will cap three…

Garth Brooks Announces Minnesota Concert In May

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- Garth is coming back. Garth Brooks announced this morning he will return to Minnesota. The singer/songwriter will perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, May 4. It's part of his North American stadium tour kicking…

Former Ashby Elevator Operator Charged With Mail Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) - Federal prosecutors have charged the former manager of the Ashby, Minn. Farmers Elevator with mail fraud. Fifty-six-year-old Jerry Hennessey of Dalton, Minn. voluntarily surrendered and appeared in U.S. District Court. Court documents say more than $1 million…