Former Ashby Elevator Operator Charged With Mail Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – Federal prosecutors have charged the former manager of the Ashby, Minn. Farmers Elevator with mail fraud.
Fifty-six-year-old Jerry Hennessey of Dalton, Minn. voluntarily surrendered and appeared in U.S. District Court.
Court documents say more than $1 million in payments were made to Hennessey’s personal Cabela’s credit card, plus hundreds of thousands of dollars for various hunting trips, big game safaris, and taxidermy services.
A lawyer says the Wheaton-Dumont Cooperative Elevator is leasing Ashby, but will not take on any of its debt.
He says a bank and others who are owed money by the co-op likely won’t be paid back unless money can be recovered from Hennessey or those who received unauthorized checks.
Prosecutors say Hennessey began defrauding the elevator in 2003.
