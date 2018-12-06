LIVE: BĒT Vodka Turns Red River Sugar Beets Into Spirits

Minneapolis-Based Vodka Uses Local Beets For Unique Spirit
Adam Ladwig,

 

Ben Brueshoff, founder of BĒT Vodka, joins both Adam and Emily because they both wanted in on this segment.

BĒT Vodka is a Minneapolis-based spirit that’s been out for about two years. It’s pronounced “beet”, as in sugar beet.

That’s because the vodka is made from sugar beets grown right here in the Red River Valley.

Brueshoff says the vodka is available in a growing number of restaurants here in Fargo/Moorhead.

He says sugar beet vodka doesn’t have the harsh bite you can get with vodka distilled from other sugars.

He claims that makes it easier to sip BĒT Vodka straight.

Brueshoff shared a couple drink recipes with Adam and Emily that you can easily replicate at home.

Here they are!

Le Cassis! 

2oz. of BET Vodka

1/2 oz. Lemon Juice

2 oz Ginger Beer

1/4 oz of Creme de Cassis

Build over ice in a highball glass

 

Ruby Rose

1 1/2 oz BET Vodka

1/2 oz Rosemary Simple Syrup

1/2 oz ruby red grapefruit juice

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice

Garnish with a sprig of rosemary

 

You can find more recipes online at http://betvodka.com/.

 

Categories: Morning – In The Studio
Tags: ,

