Santa Village Brings Community Together with Holiday Activities for All Ages

Activities include ornament making, cookie decorating, and visiting Mr. and Mrs. Claus at their house

FARGO, N.D. – Santa Village at Rheault Farm has activities that will put you in the memory-making spirit.

Santa Village is a free event where families and friends can take part in holiday activities.

Some of the activities include ornament making, cookie decorating, and visiting Mr. and Mrs. Claus at their house.

Fargo Park District encourages visitors to donate non-perishable food items, new or gently used toys, and money to local organizations when they visit.

“The best part really is seeing kids’ faces light up and then the parent’s faces light up in return, really enjoying the holiday spirit together and knowing that they’re giving back to the community in such a fun and carefree way,” Fargo Park District Jessica Korynta said. “I really enjoy this one, being able to really transform Rheault Farm into Santa Village and really make it an embodiment of the holiday season.”

Santa Village is open until December 23rd.