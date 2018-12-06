Santa Village Brings Community Together with Holiday Activities for All Ages

Activities include ornament making, cookie decorating, and visiting Mr. and Mrs. Claus at their house
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO, N.D. – Santa Village at Rheault Farm has  activities that will put you in the memory-making spirit.

Santa Village is a free event where families and friends can take part in holiday activities.

Some of the activities include ornament making, cookie decorating, and visiting Mr. and Mrs. Claus at their house.

Fargo Park District encourages visitors to donate non-perishable food items, new or gently used toys, and money to local organizations when they visit.

“The best part really is seeing kids’ faces light up and then the parent’s faces light up in return, really enjoying the holiday spirit together and knowing that they’re giving back to the community in such a fun and carefree way,” Fargo Park District Jessica Korynta said. “I really enjoy this one, being able to really transform Rheault Farm into Santa Village and really make it an embodiment of the holiday season.”

Santa Village is open until December 23rd.

Categories: Community, Local News
Tags: , ,

Related Post

LIVE: John E. Carlson Coliseum Reopening
F-M Curling Club and Fargo Park District Offer Fre...
Over $30,000 Raised at 27th Annual Paws Walk
LIVE: F-M Curling Club and Fargo Park District Off...

You Might Like

Minnesota is projected to have $1.54 billion budget surplus

St. Paul, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov.-elect Tim Walz will enjoy a $1.5 billion surplus as he crafts his first state budget, state budget officials projected Thursday. State officials said higher-than-expected revenues and less state spending contributed to the surplus. The state’s…

Gas Prices Are the Lowest of the Year in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA - November’s average gas prices in North Dakota were the highest in four years, but now people are filling their tanks with the lowest prices of the year. AAA numbers show the average price last month was $2.67 cents…