Moorhead Holiday Store Robbed, Police Looking For Suspect
Police say a man wearing a black mask and black hooded sweatshirt entered the store around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – The Moorhead Holiday Station Store at 725 30th Avenue South was robbed at gunpoint.
He displayed a gun and demanded money from the employees. He fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.
Sgt. Chris Martin says a perimeter was set up and a canine was brought in to conduct a search but the robber was not found.
There were no injuries.
Police are expected to release photo’s from surveillance video later that could help in identifying the gunman.