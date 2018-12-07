Moorhead Holiday Store Robbed, Police Looking For Suspect

Police say a man wearing a black mask and black hooded sweatshirt entered the store around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Joe Radske,

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – The Moorhead Holiday Station Store at 725 30th Avenue South was robbed at gunpoint.

He displayed a gun and demanded money from the employees. He fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Sgt. Chris Martin says a perimeter was set up and a canine was brought in to conduct a search but the robber was not found.

There were no injuries.

Police are expected to release photo’s from surveillance video later that could help in identifying the gunman.

