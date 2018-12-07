Science Museum of Minnesota Puts on Exhibit in Moorhead, Trains Students in Poetry

The students are working on "I Am From" poems

FARGO, N.D. — English Learner students at Fargo South are getting the chance to learn about poetry from spoken word artists at St. Paul’s Science Museum of Minnesota.

It’s part of the museum’s project called “Race of Greater Minnesota.” Artists are traveling to all over to help lift up community conversations that are working towards racial justice and equality. They helped Fargo South students start their “I Am From” poems which will eventually be turned into a book.

“Sometimes it’s our job to actually come to you and engage with you in your space and with the resources that you have within your communities and hopefully with the access to resources that we have at the science museum, we can be a supportive presence to lift up and highlight work that’s already being done or even potentially expanded,” Robby Callahan Schreiber.

The museum also started an exhibit about race which is at the Hjemkomst Center for the next five months.