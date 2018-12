Sheyenne Boys Hoops Beats GF Central Behind 32 Points From Christian Kuntz

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne took on Grand Forks Central Friday night.

The Mustangs got out to a 28-9 lead. They lead 41-17 at the half.

Sheyenne went on to win 74-50 behind 32 points by Christian Kuntz.