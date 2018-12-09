FCS Semifinal Tickets Now On Sale For NDSU vs. SDSU On Friday Night

FARGO, ND -- NDSU Bison Football is just one more win away from heading back to Frisco, Texas to play for another national title. Tickets for Friday night's FCS Semifinal vs. South Dakota State went on sale today at 3 p.m.…
ROSEAU, MN -- Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland has died in Roseau, Minnesota. He was 90. His daughter, Linda Vatnsdal, says he died at a nursing home. Bergland served as Agriculture Secretary for President Jimmy Carter. He had the difficult…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Opening in Moorhead four months ago, the Anne Carlsen Center provides opportunities for kids with developmental disabilities. One way they plan on making the holidays an inclusive experience for everyone is…