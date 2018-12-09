FCS Semifinal Tickets Now On Sale For NDSU vs. SDSU On Friday Night

Season ticket holders have until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to purchase their same seats for the game

FARGO, ND — NDSU Bison Football is just one more win away from heading back to Frisco, Texas to play for another national title.

Tickets for Friday night’s FCS Semifinal vs. South Dakota State went on sale today at 3 p.m. online only at gobison.com/tickets.

The Bison Ticket Office will open Monday morning at 8.

Any season tickets not purchased by that deadline will go on sale to the general public beginning at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, online.

The Bison shutout Colgate on Saturday 35 to 0.

They will play South Dakota State Friday night at 7 at the Fargodome.

They are in the hunt for their 7th Division 1 FCS National Championship.