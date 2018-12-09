Former U.S. Ag Secretary Bob Bergland Dies In Roseau Nursing Home

Bergland's funeral is planned for Saturday in Roseau

Bob Bergland/U.S. Ag Secretary During Carter Administration

ROSEAU, MN — Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland has died in Roseau, Minnesota. He was 90.

His daughter, Linda Vatnsdal, says he died at a nursing home.

Bergland served as Agriculture Secretary for President Jimmy Carter.

He had the difficult job of defending Carter’s unpopular decision to embargo grain sales to the Soviet Union after the invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

The Minnesota Democrat was a U.S. House member from 1971 to 1977 before becoming Ag Secretary.

