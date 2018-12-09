Legacy Toys Helps Customize Shopping Experience for Those with Disabilities

FARGO, N.D. — They may not carry the Just Like You Dolls, but Legacy Toys in Fargo is creating an individual shopping experience for people with different special needs.

The owner says they offer multiple games, gadgets and gizmos for kids of all abilities.

He tells us just yesterday, a blind man in a wheel chair came into the store and they made sure he left with what he needed.

“A lot of people come in and explain their children’s special needs to us and we can kind of cater to them and help them find certain toys that’ll fit certain elements that they’re looking for to meet their children’s needs,” said Brad Ruoho, the owner.

He says Legacy Toys is all about getting families to play together so their staff is trained to help each family find the perfect fit.